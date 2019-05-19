News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

05-19-2019
Venom

Venom have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary with the release of brand new box set entitled "In Nomine Satanas" on May 31st.

The set will include the original Neat Records recordings from their 1981 debut 'Welcome To Hell' through their 1985 Hammersmith Odeon performance captured on 'Eine Kleine Nachtmusik'. Watch the unboxing video here.

According to the announcement, "each album has been remastered from the original tapes with embossed covers, posters and inserts like their original first editions.

"They're all now on colour configured vinyl too. The set also includes a 12" book detailing the history of the band featuring new interviews with all three members, written by respected journalist Dom Lawson." See the tracklisting below:

4LPs and 2 x 2LP

Welcome To Hell
(Remastered from original tapes on splatter vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original poster and insert with an embossed cover.)

Black Metal
(Remastered from original tapes on swirl vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original poster and insert with an embossed cover.)

At War With Satan
(Remastered from original tapes on splatter vinyl. Comes with reproduction 6-page roll fold booklet and leather book effect cover.)

Possessed
(Remastered from original tapes on splatter vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original poster, and insert.)

Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
(Pressed on half and half vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original gatefold and inserts.)

Bloodlust
(Planchette shaped 7" picture disc single)

Sons Of Satan
(New album of previously unreleased demos. Pressed on splatter vinyl. Gatefold cover)

MERCHANDISE
12" x 12" book of the story of Venom written by renowned Heavy Metal journalist Dom Lawson from new interviews with Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon. Featuring previously unseen and rare photos and memorabilia.

90cm x 60cm 2-sided poster of 'Seven Dates Of Hell' tour poster.

Reproduction 'Seven Dates Of Hell' tour programme.

Venom's legions back patch.


Related Stories


Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

Venom Release 'Bring Out Your Dead' Lyric Video

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Venom Icon Jeff 'Mantas' Dunn Recovering From Heart Surgery

Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced

Venom Inc To Play At Danzig's Blackest Of The Black Festival

More Venom News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release

Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album

Heavy As Texas Release 'King Of Fools' Video

Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary

Singled Out: The NorthmeN's Forevermore

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.