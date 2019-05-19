Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

Venom have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary with the release of brand new box set entitled "In Nomine Satanas" on May 31st.

The set will include the original Neat Records recordings from their 1981 debut 'Welcome To Hell' through their 1985 Hammersmith Odeon performance captured on 'Eine Kleine Nachtmusik'. Watch the unboxing video here.

According to the announcement, "each album has been remastered from the original tapes with embossed covers, posters and inserts like their original first editions.

"They're all now on colour configured vinyl too. The set also includes a 12" book detailing the history of the band featuring new interviews with all three members, written by respected journalist Dom Lawson." See the tracklisting below:



4LPs and 2 x 2LP



Welcome To Hell

(Remastered from original tapes on splatter vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original poster and insert with an embossed cover.)



Black Metal

(Remastered from original tapes on swirl vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original poster and insert with an embossed cover.)



At War With Satan

(Remastered from original tapes on splatter vinyl. Comes with reproduction 6-page roll fold booklet and leather book effect cover.)



Possessed

(Remastered from original tapes on splatter vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original poster, and insert.)



Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

(Pressed on half and half vinyl. Comes with reproductions of original gatefold and inserts.)



Bloodlust

(Planchette shaped 7" picture disc single)



Sons Of Satan

(New album of previously unreleased demos. Pressed on splatter vinyl. Gatefold cover)



MERCHANDISE

12" x 12" book of the story of Venom written by renowned Heavy Metal journalist Dom Lawson from new interviews with Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon. Featuring previously unseen and rare photos and memorabilia.



90cm x 60cm 2-sided poster of 'Seven Dates Of Hell' tour poster.



Reproduction 'Seven Dates Of Hell' tour programme.



Venom's legions back patch.





