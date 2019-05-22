|
Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years
05-22-2019
(Glass Onyon) Black Oak Arkansas this week will be releasing their new album, "Underdog Heroes", their first record of all new material in over 30 years.
We were sent the following details: Founding members Jim "Dandy" Mangrum (vocals) and Rickie Lee Reynolds (guitar) have been keeping the spirit of BOA alive and their songwriting partnership makes this album an essential release in the band's much heralded catalog!
"Underdog Heroes" includes a very special recording of virtuoso guitarist Shawn Lane, regarded by many as one of the fastest guitar players to ever live, and a member of the BOA clan since 1978 until his passing in 2003.
Tracklist:
Glass Onyon submitted this story.
Related Stories
Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years