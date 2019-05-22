News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years

05-22-2019
Black Oak Arkansas

(Glass Onyon) Black Oak Arkansas this week will be releasing their new album, "Underdog Heroes", their first record of all new material in over 30 years.

We were sent the following details: Founding members Jim "Dandy" Mangrum (vocals) and Rickie Lee Reynolds (guitar) have been keeping the spirit of BOA alive and their songwriting partnership makes this album an essential release in the band's much heralded catalog!

"Underdog Heroes" includes a very special recording of virtuoso guitarist Shawn Lane, regarded by many as one of the fastest guitar players to ever live, and a member of the BOA clan since 1978 until his passing in 2003.

Tracklist:
1. Don't Let It Show
2. Underdog Heroes
3. Channeling Spirits
4. Ruby's Heartbreaker
5. The Wrong Side Of Midnight
6. The Devil's Daughter feat. Sammy B. Seauphine
7. Arkansas Medicine Man
8. Do Unto Others feat. Shawn Lane
9. You Told Me You Loved Me
10. Love 4 Rent
11. The 12 Bar Blues
12. Johnnie Won't Be Good

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years

More Black Oak Arkansas News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery

Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More

Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

Woodstock Secures New Financial Partner For 50th Anniversary Festival

Metallica Share Live Video From Milan Show

Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup

Mike Patton And Jean-Claude Vannier Stream Song From New Album

Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years

The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Singled Out: KYOSi's All I've Had

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion

Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.