Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

(hennemusic) Ghost have expanded their fall tour of North America in support of their latest album, "Prequelle." The Swedish rockers have added seven new dates to the run, including stops in Edmonton, Toledo, Moline, Youngstown, Huntington, Hamilton, and Ottawa.

Presales are underway now with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 24 at 10 am local time. Billed as "The Ultimate Tour Named Death", the run will begin in Bakersfield, CA on September 13 with special guests Nothing More.

The band just wrapped up a spring leg as special guest on Metallica's 25-date WorldWired summer European stadium tour, with the series set to resume on June 8. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Ghost Announce North American Tour

Season Of Ghosts Release New Lyric Video Ahead Of Tour

The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

Singled Out: Ghost Iris' The Devil's Plaything

Ghost Mastermind Reveals New Album Plans

John 5 and The Creatures Release Crank It, Living With Ghosts

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

More Ghost News

Share this article



