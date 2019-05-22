News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

05-22-2019
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have expanded their fall tour of North America in support of their latest album, "Prequelle." The Swedish rockers have added seven new dates to the run, including stops in Edmonton, Toledo, Moline, Youngstown, Huntington, Hamilton, and Ottawa.

Presales are underway now with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 24 at 10 am local time. Billed as "The Ultimate Tour Named Death", the run will begin in Bakersfield, CA on September 13 with special guests Nothing More.

The band just wrapped up a spring leg as special guest on Metallica's 25-date WorldWired summer European stadium tour, with the series set to resume on June 8. See the dates here.

