Mike Patton And Jean-Claude Vannier Stream Song From New Album

Faith No More's Mike Patton has teamed up with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier to create a new album entitled "Corpse Flower" and have revealed the first track from the effort.

The album is set to hit stores on September 13th and will feature 12 songs. The first track shared from the record is called "On Top Of The World" and can be streamed here.

Patton shared how the project came together, "Jean-Claude and I met while working together on a Gainsbourg retrospective at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011.

"We bonded immediately. I could see he had a dedication and attention to detail that was relentless so the respect I had for him in my mind was magnified in person. We spoke loosely about working together in the future... and it took some time, but after a few years I contacted him and we began to ignite some sparks."

Vannier added, "I would send Mike rough versions of the songs to get his thoughts, then I'd wait impatiently, staring at the clock, until I received his response.

"He made my music awaken with his unique perspective and interpretations of my songs. A formidable vocalist, with a sense of humor, Mike and I created a strong, beautiful and sincere collection of music, as well as a friendship."





