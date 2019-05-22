|
The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour
The Damned have announced that Paul Gray will be playing with the band for their upcoming U.S. tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their "Machine Gun Etiquette" album.
The tour will feature the band performing the iconic album in full during each show, along with a mix of fan favorities and other selections from their vast catalog of music.
They will be kicking off the trek this Wednesday, May 22nd at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Ca and will wrap things up on July 6th in Costa Mesa, CA at the Pacific Amphitheatre, followed by an appearance at the Muddy Roots Festival in Cookeville, TN later this summer. See all of the dates below:
Wed. 5/22 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar
