News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour

05-22-2019
The Damned

The Damned have announced that Paul Gray will be playing with the band for their upcoming U.S. tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their "Machine Gun Etiquette" album.

The tour will feature the band performing the iconic album in full during each show, along with a mix of fan favorities and other selections from their vast catalog of music.

They will be kicking off the trek this Wednesday, May 22nd at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Ca and will wrap things up on July 6th in Costa Mesa, CA at the Pacific Amphitheatre, followed by an appearance at the Muddy Roots Festival in Cookeville, TN later this summer. See all of the dates below:

Wed. 5/22 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar
Thu. 5/23 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar
Fri. 5/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Sat. 5/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling
Wed. 5/29 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Thu. 5/30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Fri. 5/31 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Sat. 6/1 - Thornville, OH - Camp Anarchy Festival
Sat. 7/6 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre
Fri. 8/30-Sun. 9/1 - Cookeville, TN - Muddy Roots Festival


Related Stories


The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour

Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned

Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

The Damned Release 'Look Left' Video

More The Damned News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery

Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More

Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

Woodstock Secures New Financial Partner For 50th Anniversary Festival

Metallica Share Live Video From Milan Show

Soulfly, Vio-lence, M.O.D. Lead Full Terror Assault Fest Lineup

Mike Patton And Jean-Claude Vannier Stream Song From New Album

Black Oak Arkansas Return With First New Album In 30 Years

The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Singled Out: KYOSi's All I've Had

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion

Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.