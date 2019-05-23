News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Early David Bowie Demos Set For Release

05-23-2019
David Bowie

(hennemusic) A series of 1969 home recordings by David Bowie will be released on vinyl on June 28th. The 2019 release will come in a replica of the original tape box and will feature one LP, a print, two photo contact sheets, and sleeve notes by Mark Adams.

As part of the ongoing celebrations marking 50 years since the late rocker's first hit, "Space Oddity," "The Mercury Demos" follows the recent "Spying Through A Keyhole" and "Clareville Grove Demos" collections.

The package presents ten early Bowie recordings captured live in one take to a Revox reel to reel tape machine in the singer's London apartment in spring 1969, with accompaniment from John "Hutch" Hutchinson on guitar and vocals.

The version of "Space Oddity" - originally released with edits on the 1989 "Sound + Vision" boxed set - is presented here in its true context for the first time, while the other nine recordings are all previously-unreleased.

In addition to the Bowie originals, the session also includes the Roger Bunn composition "Life Is A Circus" (which features in an earlier demo version on the Clareville Grove Demos set) and the Lesley Duncan composition "Love Song," recorded a year later by Elton John for his 1970 album, "Tumbleweed Connection." Read more including the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


