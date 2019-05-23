Metallica Release Video From Rare Zurich Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", from their rare show at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland that took place on May 10th.



The tune was the second track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.



The fifth concert of a 25-show series across Europe this year, the Zurich date marked Metallica's first appearance in the Swiss city in a decade. The group launched the trek in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1 with a show that saw several new additions to the set, including four WorldWired tour debuts: 1986's "Disposable Heroes", 1991's "The God That Failed", 2003's "Frantic" and 2014's "Lords Of Summer." Watch the video here.

