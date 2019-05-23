|
Metallica Release Video From Rare Zurich Concert
05-23-2019
(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2016 track, "Moth Into Flame", from their rare show at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland that took place on May 10th.
