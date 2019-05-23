Singled Out: Awake At Last's Let Go Awake At Last are gearing up to release their debut album 'The Change' next month and to celebrate we asked Vincent Torres to tell us about their single "Let Go". Here is the story: The most recent single we put out is a song called Let Go. It's a bit ironic because the song is about someone you don't want to let go. I've been working on the concept for "The Change" for a long time and I knew early in its development that I wanted the main character to experience love. The downfall to that is that in this modern world we live in I feel like everyone approaches love with one foot already out the door, and with social media running rampant it's hard to really get to know someone when there are 15 to 20 other people hitting them from all angles as well. I think this has created a lot of insecurities and trust issues in people in this day and age, and I wanted to tackle the subject with this song. Let Go is meant to represent a true love of sorts. As this character goes through the springtime of their life and they're overcoming the obstacles that plague them they find a person they feel like they've known forever. It's about the very rare feeling of finding someone that connects with you on a deeper level, because there is so much information being processed in this day and age that most people keep things surface. We should look for that connection in the people we choose to share our lives with, and I wanted the character to feel that. I hope that the song will inspire listeners to look deeper into the people they share their lives with, and not just in a romantic way, but in our friends as well. And make sure these are the kind of people that deserve to spend that time with you. Let Go takes place in the middle of the record because whether or not love hurts or heals you I feel that it always plays a significant role in our lives, and the lessons we learn from it. I hope that everyone finds a person they feel like they've known for centuries because those deeper connections really bring out who we are. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

