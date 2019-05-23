News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

05-23-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot's M. Shawn 'Clown' Crahan shared a message of thanks to fans for their support following the death of his 22-year-old daughter Gabrielle Crahan.

The band shared Crahan's message via social media. He wrote, "Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving. While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.

"Second: There will be a funeral for my daughter Gabrielle on Sunday May 26th. Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards & condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines. Thank you endlessly,Shawn and family"

The following message also appeared in her obituary: "The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support from all over the world. If you take anything from Gabrielle's passing, we hope that you will hold your loved ones closer, embrace the sunshine, and be grateful for each day. 'Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone."


Related Stories


Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

More Slipknot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video

Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

Early David Bowie Demos Set For Release

ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas

Massive Woodstock Box Set Coming To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Metallica Release Video From Rare Zurich Concert

The Scorpions Off To 'Great Start' On Next Album

The Steel Wheels Announce New Album and Red Wing Roots Festival

Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

Everything But The Girl Announce Amplified Heart Special Reissue

Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase'

Singled Out: Awake At Last's Let Go

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery

Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More

Adam Lambert Duets On Bohemian Rhapsody On American Idol Finale

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.