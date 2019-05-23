Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death

Slipknot's M. Shawn 'Clown' Crahan shared a message of thanks to fans for their support following the death of his 22-year-old daughter Gabrielle Crahan.

The band shared Crahan's message via social media. He wrote, "Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving. While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.

"Second: There will be a funeral for my daughter Gabrielle on Sunday May 26th. Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards & condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines. Thank you endlessly,Shawn and family"

The following message also appeared in her obituary: "The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support from all over the world. If you take anything from Gabrielle's passing, we hope that you will hold your loved ones closer, embrace the sunshine, and be grateful for each day. 'Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone."





