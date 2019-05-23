Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

(hennemusic) Tesla have released a video for "Taste Like", a track from their latest album, "Shock," the Sacramento, CA band's eighth studio record, which was produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.



Oliver Halfin, the band's photographer, spent about a week on the band's recent spring US tour filming the group as it performed the song each day at soundcheck and during the shows; at the end of the week, he had plenty of footage to work with, including scenes showing what goes on when they're not onstage.



"We're a wacky bunch of guys," laughs guitarist Dave Rude. "We have a good time out on the road, so Oliver was around for all of the backstage shenanigans and following us around on days off and just whatever kind of crazy stuff we'd get into." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'

Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album

Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album

Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour

More Tesla News

Share this article



