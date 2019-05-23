News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

05-23-2019
Tesla

(hennemusic) Tesla have released a video for "Taste Like", a track from their latest album, "Shock," the Sacramento, CA band's eighth studio record, which was produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Oliver Halfin, the band's photographer, spent about a week on the band's recent spring US tour filming the group as it performed the song each day at soundcheck and during the shows; at the end of the week, he had plenty of footage to work with, including scenes showing what goes on when they're not onstage.

"We're a wacky bunch of guys," laughs guitarist Dave Rude. "We have a good time out on the road, so Oliver was around for all of the backstage shenanigans and following us around on days off and just whatever kind of crazy stuff we'd get into." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


