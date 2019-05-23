|
Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video
(hennemusic) Tesla have released a video for "Taste Like", a track from their latest album, "Shock," the Sacramento, CA band's eighth studio record, which was produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.
