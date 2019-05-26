Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

(hennemusic) Metallica are thanking fans for their support during their All Within My Hands Foundation's second annual Day Of Service across the US on May 22.

Working in cooperation with Feeding America, the event asked fans to volunteer at local food banks in their communities following the success of the inaugural 2018 edition.

"We can't help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude," says Metallica. "Over 3,000 Metallica fans and AWMH supporters came out strong and showed the kind of remarkable impact that can be made when we unite to work in service of others. Thank you for making our Second Annual Day of Service a success! We hope the day will serve as year round inspiration and we encourage you to get out and give back in any way that you can, any day of the year.

"If you were looking for a way to join in this year's Day of Service but couldn't make it out to a food bank, please consider giving to our Day of Service Facebook Fundraiser," adds the group. "Every dollar makes a difference and all proceeds go directly to the Foundation, helping All Within My Hands support communities in need." here.

