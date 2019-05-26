News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

05-26-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are thanking fans for their support during their All Within My Hands Foundation's second annual Day Of Service across the US on May 22.

Working in cooperation with Feeding America, the event asked fans to volunteer at local food banks in their communities following the success of the inaugural 2018 edition.

"We can't help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude," says Metallica. "Over 3,000 Metallica fans and AWMH supporters came out strong and showed the kind of remarkable impact that can be made when we unite to work in service of others. Thank you for making our Second Annual Day of Service a success! We hope the day will serve as year round inspiration and we encourage you to get out and give back in any way that you can, any day of the year.

"If you were looking for a way to join in this year's Day of Service but couldn't make it out to a food bank, please consider giving to our Day of Service Facebook Fundraiser," adds the group. "Every dollar makes a difference and all proceeds go directly to the Foundation, helping All Within My Hands support communities in need." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

Metallica Release Video From Rare Zurich Concert

Metallica Share Live Video From Milan Show

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Rarity

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

Metallica Break Out Rarity In Lisbon

Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities

Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History- Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart- Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction- more

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Sheryl Crow Shares Collaboration With Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

Singled Out: Soaware's We Shall Be One

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Alexisonfire Streaming New Song 'Complicit'

Sanctuary To Play 'Refuge Denied' In Full On North American Tour

Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Singled Out: The Stash's Run Into Me

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.