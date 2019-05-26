|
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy
05-26-2019
Rush unofficially retired following their last tour due to health reasons and now frontman Geddy Lee says that despite remaining close, he does not see the three of them working together again.
Geddy recently sat down with The Chronicle Herald to discuss his "Big Beautiful Book of Bass" and during the conversation he was asked about the possibility of the iconic trio working together again and he responded, "I don't really know. Alex is turning into this super session guy.
"He loves playing on other people's records without the responsibilities of having to write anything other than his solo. I know he's really digging that.
"I've been doing the book, but we talk, quite a lot. We see each other quite a lot. And we visit with Neil quite often. So we're all close but I don't think we would ever do a project - the three of us.
"It's certainly possible that Alex and I would do something down the road. I can't see the three of us ever really doing anything."
