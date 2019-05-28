Classic Deep Purple Lineup Honored With Ivor Novello Award

(hennemusic) The classic Mark II lineup of Deep Purple were honored with the UK's Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement during a May 23 event in London.

Singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice were on hand to accept the award, which also recognized former guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and late keyboardist Jon Lord for what the Ivors Academy called "an exceptional legacy that has inspired and shaped generations of hard rock musicians all over the world."

Held at Grosvenor House, the annual ceremony celebrates, honors and rewards excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing across categories for songs, album, film, TV and video game scores released in the UK in 2018, while also acknowledging music creators for their wider contribution to UK music.

The Ivors Academy presented awards to 29 individual songwriters and composers - including Richard Ashcroft, Mariah Carey, The 1975 and Dido - across fourteen award categories, with 83% first time winners.

"From heavyweights of rock, to gods of grime, jazz maestros to chart royalty," said Ivors Academy Chair Crispin Hunt, "today's celebrated music creators have been rightly recognized for their artistic merit and inspiring influence on their fellow creators. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners from The Ivors Academy." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





