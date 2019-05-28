The Rocket Summer Reveal Song From Forthcoming Album

The Rocket Summer have released a brand new track called "Shatter Us". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album "Sweet Shivers", which is set to be released on August 2nd.

Band mastermind Bryce Avary had this to say about the new track, , "when I close my eyes and hear this song... I envision it being nighttime and buildings all around me seemingly crumbling yet refusing to allow the wreckage and debris take down what's most important in my life.

"I don't hear it as a 'woe is me' type of lyric, but rather more of a battle cry to refuse to slip when the rain is pummeling. Sonically, I wanted to paint a picture that was explosive and calm, soft and violent." Check it out here.





