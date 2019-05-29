|
Brant Bjork Reissuing Debut Solo Album For 20th Anniversary
Kyuss and Fu Manchu star Brant Bjork will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album "Jalamanta" by reissuing the record on September 13th.
Jalamanta has been re-mixed by Tony Mason, with a remaster by John McBain at JPM Mastering, San Francisco. Brant had this to say, "Jalamanta was a life changing record for me. It's the record that launched my journey as Brant Bjork.
"Listening to the tapes 20 years later was amazing. Tony Mason and myself were transported back to that moment in time. Jalamanta was a first for both Tony and myself.
"My first record as a solo artist and his first record as an engineer. We didnt think twice about re-mixing it. With our combined experience over the years, we knew we could take Jalamanta to the place we always wanted it to go. And we did. Dig it."
