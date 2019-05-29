News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dee Snider Releases 'Tomorrow's No Concern' Video

05-29-2019
Dee Snider

Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a new music video for his track "Tomorrow's No Concern". The song comes from his latest solo album "For The Love Of Metal".

Dee had this to say about the new clip, "It is almost a year to the day that the lyric video for Tomorrow's No Concern was released. The song immediately connected with the metal community and since then, my album For the Love of Metal produced by Jamey Jasta on Napalm Records has become a bonafide hit.

"Now my live shows are filled, not just for my 'twisted' past, but also for my very metal now. That is why I wanted to release this live concert video performance of Tomorrow's No Concern.

"Filmed in Sao Paulo, Brazil by acclaimed director Leo Libertine, it is the perfect bookend to my year in metal and beautifully shows the growing enthusiasm for my new music from my legion of heavy metal 'Dee-sciples'! We are all f***ing metal!" Watch it here


Related Stories


Dee Snider Releases 'Tomorrow's No Concern' Video

Dee Snider Releases 'For The Love Of Metal' Video

Dee Snider Releases 'American Made' Video

Dee Snider Streams New Solo Song 'I Am The Hurricane'

Dee Snider Releases 'Become The Storm' Video

Dee Snider Streaming New Song 'Become The Storm'

Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider

Dee Snider Reveals New Single 'Tomorrow's No Concern'

Dee Snider Calls On Big Names To Guest On New Album

Dee Snider Releasing Jamey Jasta Produced Solo Album

More Dee Snider News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week- Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars- Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast- Lamb Of God- more

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup- Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar- Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues- more

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

Dee Snider Releases 'Tomorrow's No Concern' Video

The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

Brant Bjork Reissuing Debut Solo Album For 20th Anniversary

Runaways And Stooges Stars Cover 'Leader Of The Pack'

Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week

Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars

Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Laughs Off Concert Mishap

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Affirmation' Video

Papa Roach Making Special Plans For 'Infest' Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.