Dee Snider Releases 'Tomorrow's No Concern' Video

Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a new music video for his track "Tomorrow's No Concern". The song comes from his latest solo album "For The Love Of Metal".

Dee had this to say about the new clip, "It is almost a year to the day that the lyric video for Tomorrow's No Concern was released. The song immediately connected with the metal community and since then, my album For the Love of Metal produced by Jamey Jasta on Napalm Records has become a bonafide hit.

"Now my live shows are filled, not just for my 'twisted' past, but also for my very metal now. That is why I wanted to release this live concert video performance of Tomorrow's No Concern.

"Filmed in Sao Paulo, Brazil by acclaimed director Leo Libertine, it is the perfect bookend to my year in metal and beautifully shows the growing enthusiasm for my new music from my legion of heavy metal 'Dee-sciples'! We are all f***ing metal!" Watch it here





