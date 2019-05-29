Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

(hennemusic) Motorhead's 1980 classic, "Ace Of Spades", has been voted the greatest gambling song of all time in a new poll by PokerStars. The company surveyed 1,000 of its European customers to determine their favorite themed tracks in the survey, with the UK rockers taking top spot ahead of tunes by Lady Gaga, The Animals, Eric Clapton and AC/DC, among others.

The anthemic title track to Motorhead's fourth album was an instant favorite with hard rockers upon its release and eventually went on to earn its own place in the mainstream history of pop culture.

Songs by Lady Gaga ("Poker Face"), The Animals ("House Of The Rising Sun"), Johnny Cash ("Big River") and Elvis Presley ("Luck Be A Lady") rounded out the Top 5 in the PokerStars poll.

Founded in London by bassist/vocalist Lemmy Kilmister in 1975, Motorhead released their self-titled debut in 1977 and went on issue 22 studio records before the bassist's December 2015 passing from prostate cancer, a cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure at the age of 70. See the top 15 list and watch the "Ace Of Spades" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





