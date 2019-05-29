Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse North Hollywood, CA alt/rock trio City of Sound just released their latest single "The Madhouse" and to celebrate we asked Jordan Wright to tell us about the track. Here is the story: 'The Madhouse' is a song that is subtly inspired by the Francisco De Goya painting. It's about the moment someone has chosen to face themselves and their insecurities, holding them self accountable for who they've become. Everyone in our band has dealt with some kind of mental-health issue and this song captures that moment you choose to stand against the madness raging inside of you, and to become something more than what it decides you are. The song is on Part 1 of our debut album Silent Empire (being released in three parts) which is a journey through one's reflection and recognition of their tribal nature. It's one of our favorites to perform live. There's nothing quite like hearing the crowds when the piano drops in and the show turns into beautiful chaos! Silent Empire part 2 is coming in July for anyone reading this and wants to hear more. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse


