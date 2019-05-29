News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse

05-29-2019
City Of Sound

North Hollywood, CA alt/rock trio City of Sound just released their latest single "The Madhouse" and to celebrate we asked Jordan Wright to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'The Madhouse' is a song that is subtly inspired by the Francisco De Goya painting. It's about the moment someone has chosen to face themselves and their insecurities, holding them self accountable for who they've become. Everyone in our band has dealt with some kind of mental-health issue and this song captures that moment you choose to stand against the madness raging inside of you, and to become something more than what it decides you are.

The song is on Part 1 of our debut album Silent Empire (being released in three parts) which is a journey through one's reflection and recognition of their tribal nature. It's one of our favorites to perform live. There's nothing quite like hearing the crowds when the piano drops in and the show turns into beautiful chaos! Silent Empire part 2 is coming in July for anyone reading this and wants to hear more.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse

More City Of Sound News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week- Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars- Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast- Lamb Of God- more

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup- Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar- Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues- more

Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Launching Podcast

Dee Snider Releases 'Tomorrow's No Concern' Video

The Underground Thieves Deliver 'Whole Lotta Money' Video

Brant Bjork Reissuing Debut Solo Album For 20th Anniversary

Runaways And Stooges Stars Cover 'Leader Of The Pack'

Singled Out: City Of Sound's The Madhouse

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week

Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars

Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Laughs Off Concert Mishap

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Affirmation' Video

Papa Roach Making Special Plans For 'Infest' Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.