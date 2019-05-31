Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is debuting a music video for the song "Tuscon Train", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Western Stars." Directed by Thom Zimny, the black and white performance clip features many of the musicians who appear on the singer's 19th record, which arrives June 14.

The track follows the lead single, "Hello Sunshine", and "There Goes My Miracle" as the third song issued in advance of the set's release. Produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, "Western Stars" includes appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, among many others.

Springsteen has revealed that the album draws inspiration from the Southern California pop records of the late '60s and early '70s and features "sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements" while maintaining thematic ties to some of his own past work. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





