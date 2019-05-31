News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

05-31-2019
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is debuting a music video for the song "Tuscon Train", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Western Stars." Directed by Thom Zimny, the black and white performance clip features many of the musicians who appear on the singer's 19th record, which arrives June 14.

The track follows the lead single, "Hello Sunshine", and "There Goes My Miracle" as the third song issued in advance of the set's release. Produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, "Western Stars" includes appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, among many others.

Springsteen has revealed that the album draws inspiration from the Southern California pop records of the late '60s and early '70s and features "sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements" while maintaining thematic ties to some of his own past work. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week- Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars- Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast- Lamb Of God- more

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup- Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar- Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Megadeth Expanding More Albums For Reissues

Rammstein Top Charts In 14 Countries, Scores Biggest U.S. Hit

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Historic Doobie Brothers Show Captured For TV Special

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

Redd Kross Premiere Title Track To New Album 'Beyond The Door'

Toto Celebrate Box Set Release With New Song Stream

Bob Seger's Home Town Shows To Feature The Voice's Addison Agen

Singled Out: Crooked Spies' Pay It Mind

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.