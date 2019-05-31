Historic Doobie Brothers Show Captured For TV Special

The Doobie Brothers historic return to the Beacon Theatre in New York City for the first time in 25 years last November will be featured in a PBS special in June.

The special, entitled The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre, features the iconic band's return to the famed venue and performed two of their biggest albums, "Toulouse Street" and "The Captain and Me," in full.

Act One opens with "Rockin' Down the Highway," includes the title track "Toulouse Street," "Jesus Is Just Alright" and closes with "Snake Man." Act Two spotlights the band's classic tracks: "Long Train Runnin'," "China Grove" and "South City Midnight Lady."

Act Three features "The Captain and Me" and closes with a brand-new arrangement of "Listen to The Music" featuring horns. The special also includes several deep cuts and songs never-before performed live by the band such as "Mamaloi," "O'Connelly Corners," and "Ukiah."





