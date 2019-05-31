News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Redd Kross Premiere Title Track To New Album 'Beyond The Door'

05-31-2019
Redd Kross

Redd Kross celebrated the announcement of their new album by releasing a stream of the title song. The new record will be called "Beyond The Door" and is set to hit stores on August 23rd.

We were sent the following details about the LP: "Beyond the Door is an album inspired by the band's 'total commitment to having the best f*cking time we can have while we're all still here' (what they like to call 'The Party'). It's a rock and roll record and a celebration of everything brothers Jeff and Steven McDonald love, from cultures both high and low. Musically, it's guitars, bass, and drums topped with a generous portion of sweet vocal melodies often delivered with an ambiguous edge.

"Beyond the Door marks Redd Kross' most collaborative record to date. Steven describes this evolution: 'Jeff is still very much the driving force behind the compositions, but with more help from me than ever. Jeff and I haven't shared this much of the writing and singing since Born Innocent in 1981.' Guitarist Jason Shapiro and drummer Dale Crover (Melvins, OFF!) are longtime members of the Redd Kross live band, but this album marks the pair's recorded debut with the group. Mixed in Los Angeles by Steven McDonald, Beyond the Door includes notable guest appearances from Anna Waronker (That Dog), Geré Fennelly, Buzz Osborne (Melvins), and Josh Klinghoffer.

"On the surface, the album title is a playful reference to an Italian horror film the McDonald brothers watched as children, a loose rip-off of both The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby that stars Juliet Mills of '70s television program Nanny and the Professor. But like all things Redd Kross, it would be a sad injustice to stop digging there. No one knows what lies Beyond the Door... but we're all in front of it." Listen to the title song here and catch the band on the road later this year with the Melvins.


