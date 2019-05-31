News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

05-31-2019
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford kicked a cell phone out of a fan's hand during the band's May 25 show in Rosemont, IL, and video of the incident is streaming online.

According to reports, the moment - which took place during the evening's sixth song, "Judas Rising" - occurred after Halford became increasingly frustrated and distracted by the light on the fan's phone as he was filming the performance.

Hunched over the teleprompter at center stage, Halford stepped forward and kicked the phone, sending it flying deep into the crowd. The Chicago-area stop is part of Judas Priest's current spring tour of North America in support of 2018's "Firepower." Watch the video here.

