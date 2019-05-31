|
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone
05-31-2019
Slipknot recently excited fans why announcing the will be releasing their new studio album "We Are Not Your Kind" on August 9th, but many fans expected the effort to include their previous single "All Out Life."
The band released the song last October and frontman Corey Taylor recently explained why the group decided not to include on the forthcoming album.
Corey told Kerrang : "['All Out Life' isn't on the album] from a standpoint of it was kind of its own thing that really just let people know that we weren't gone, and that we were still looking forward and working on music.
"It was just such a catchy song that it made sense to release it. But now, in context with the story that we're telling [on 'We Are Not Your Kind'], we weren't sure if we were going to put it on there."
