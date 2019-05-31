Toto Celebrate Box Set Release With New Song Stream

Rock veterans Toto have celebrated the release of their career spanning CD box set "All In" by digitally releasing a new track from the collection called "Chelsea."

The box set features a disc of previously unreleased tracks called "Old Is New", the band's thirteen Sony studio albums, and previously unreleased Live In Tokyo EP from their 1980 tour.

"Chelsea" comes from the "Old Is New" and can streamed here. Joseph Williams had this to say about the song, "I lived in Chelsea/Kensington, London as a kid and as we had written this cool Beatle-y shuffle, and we wanted an 'English' feel, the guys let me run with the lyrics on Chelsea. In those days (1968-1971) we studied Shakespeare in school. I LOVED it!

"So for the words for Chelsea I have two of Shakespeare's stories going. Modern versions of Romeo and Juliet in verse one and then Hamlet in verse two. The chorus talks about those stories as well as Chelsea the place (Shakespeare's house was moved there stone by stone in 1910) and some of my memories of it as a 10 year old kid!"





