Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour (Week in Review)
Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour was a top 5 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have announced a series of fall US concert dates for their March of the Peaceful Army Tour in support of their debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Currently on the road for a spring run across North America, the Michigan rockers will return for a three-week, 11-show trek - with guests Shannon And The Clams - that will begin in Kansas City, MO on September 2. A Great Van Fleet fan club presale starts Wednesday, May 15, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time. See the tour dates - here.
