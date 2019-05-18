News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour (Week in Review)

.
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour was a top 5 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have announced a series of fall US concert dates for their March of the Peaceful Army Tour in support of their debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

Currently on the road for a spring run across North America, the Michigan rockers will return for a three-week, 11-show trek - with guests Shannon And The Clams - that will begin in Kansas City, MO on September 2.

A Great Van Fleet fan club presale starts Wednesday, May 15, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time. See the tour dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

