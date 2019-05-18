Taylor broke the news of the surgery with a social media post from his hospital bed. He wrote, "Surgery in both knees today. Soon I'll be worth Six Million Dollars! See you all soon!"

Following the procedure he shared a short video. He said in the clip, : "Just got out of surgery. Doctors said everything was great. Just cleaned up a bunch of stuff in there and I will be back on stage in no time.

"I'll see everyone on Kimmel, I'll see everyone on the 19th at Garden Grove and can't wait. Thank you to everybody for their well wishes and we'll see you soon."

He also shared a photo of his knees with the caption, "By Request. Surgery was swell, but here's to hoping the swelling goes down. See you motherf***ers this weekend." - here.