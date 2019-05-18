|
Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour (Week in Review)
.
Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour was a top 5 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Clutch and Killswitch Engage have announced dates for a co-headlining summer tour of North America. The four-week series will open in Quebec City on July 8 and deliver a mix of standalone and festival appearances by the bands, who will swap headlining duties each night of the trek. Clutch are on the road in support of their 2018 album, "Book Of Bad Decisions", while Killswitch Engage will issue the follow-up to 2016's "Incarnate" this fall. "We are really looking forward to heading out on the road with Killswitch Engage," says Clutch frontman Neil Fallon. "It'll be a rager." "We're excited to hit some of our favorite spots in July and to share the stage with Clutch," adds Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach. "Fun times ahead!" A presale runs Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general public tickets going on sale beginning Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates - here.
Clutch are on the road in support of their 2018 album, "Book Of Bad Decisions", while Killswitch Engage will issue the follow-up to 2016's "Incarnate" this fall.
"We are really looking forward to heading out on the road with Killswitch Engage," says Clutch frontman Neil Fallon. "It'll be a rager."
"We're excited to hit some of our favorite spots in July and to share the stage with Clutch," adds Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach. "Fun times ahead!"
A presale runs Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general public tickets going on sale beginning Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. See the dates - here.