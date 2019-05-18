Experience Hendrix Tour Fall Leg Announced

18 dates have been announced for the trek that will be kicking off on October 1st in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre and wrapping up on October 22nd at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, TX.

The artist lineup for the tour will include Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall II, Eric Johnson, Dug Pinnick, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Todd Park Mohr, Anna Popovic, Kenny Aronoff, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell, Henri Brown, and Kevin McCormick, with special guests to be announced. See the dates - here.