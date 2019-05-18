News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Experience Hendrix Tour Fall Leg Announced (Week in Review)

.
Hendrix

Experience Hendrix Tour Fall Leg Announced was a top 5 story on Wednesday: Organizers have announced the initial details for the leg of the 219 Experience Hendrix Tour that is set to return the U.S. this October to play tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

18 dates have been announced for the trek that will be kicking off on October 1st in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre and wrapping up on October 22nd at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, TX.

The artist lineup for the tour will include Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall II, Eric Johnson, Dug Pinnick, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Todd Park Mohr, Anna Popovic, Kenny Aronoff, Calvin Cooke, Chuck Campbell, Henri Brown, and Kevin McCormick, with special guests to be announced. See the dates - here.

