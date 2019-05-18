KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

The group says the show - which will mark their last scheduled concert prior to setting sail on KISS Kruise IX on October 30 - promises to be "the biggest pyro event of the tour."

"KISS's arena show on this 'End Of The Road' tour has seen us raise the bar for spectacle and bombast," the band said in a statement. "Our plans for this show will have us pull out all the stops to make this night all the more groundbreaking and ground-shaking. We can't wait."

Presales for the KISS Army Fan Club and American Express card members are underway now through Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, PT, while general public tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, PT.