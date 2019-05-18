News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour (Week in Review)

.
KISS

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour was a top 5 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) KISS have added a September 20 date at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA as the finale of the second North American leg of the band's ongoing "End Of The Road" world tour.

The group says the show - which will mark their last scheduled concert prior to setting sail on KISS Kruise IX on October 30 - promises to be "the biggest pyro event of the tour."

"KISS's arena show on this 'End Of The Road' tour has seen us raise the bar for spectacle and bombast," the band said in a statement. "Our plans for this show will have us pull out all the stops to make this night all the more groundbreaking and ground-shaking. We can't wait."

Presales for the KISS Army Fan Club and American Express card members are underway now through Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, PT, while general public tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, PT. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


KISS Earn Almost $60 Million For Retirement Tour So Far

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

Ashbringer Stream New Song 'Dreamscape'

Dan Scholz Book Signing Event To Include All-Star Jam

Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

Singled Out: Hanna Barakat's Siren

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.