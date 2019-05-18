|
Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars (Week in Review)
.
Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars was a top 5 story on Thursday: Phoenix police have arrest three men in connection to the theft of three Lamb of God's guitars from the at Ak-Chin Pavilion before dawn on May 2nd, but the guitars have not yet been recovered. Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department issued a statement about the arrest of William Widener, Michael Blakeslee and Justin Petersen on suspicion of theft and trafficking in stolen property., according to local reports. Lewis said in the statement, "someone entered the trailer where musical equipment belonging to a band was being held and removed three unique and valuable guitars. "Phoenix Police detectives located one of the guitars for sale on an online app [Adler's "Warbird" ESP guitar OfferUp.com, as previously reported.] Another suspect attempted to pawn one of the guitars, but was turned away. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified and located three suspects." - here.
