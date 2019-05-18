News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives (Week in Review)

.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives was a top 5 story on Thursday: Robert Plant says that the idea of Led Zeppelin staging more reunion shows aside from their 2007 one-off to tribute Ahmet Ertegun gives him hives.

Plant says that he agreed to play the special show The O2 in London in December in 2007 to honor the late Atlantic Records icon and was inspired to do it as a one off, the way Pink Floyd handled their 2005 Live 8 reunion.

Plant made the comments in an excerpt Planet Rock Magazine released of the "My Guide To Life" feature in Issue 14 of the publication. The iconic singer said, "I liked what Floyd did at Live 8, quick one-off and let's leave it at that.

"They did it for a good cause. It was the same when Zeppelin did the charity show for Ahmet. We had a prolonged affinity with Ahmet, so if there was ever a reason for [a reunion] to happen, that was it. But the idea of doing it next summer and summer after that and so on is enough to break me out in hives." - here.

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Led Zeppelin Stream New Episode Of 50th Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Jimmy Page Tells Legendary Guitar Story In New Animated Video

Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To New Exhibit

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release

Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

Ashbringer Stream New Song 'Dreamscape'

Dan Scholz Book Signing Event To Include All-Star Jam

Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

Singled Out: Hanna Barakat's Siren

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.