Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Rarity (Week in Review)

Metallica

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Rarity was a top 5 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "The Thing That Should Not Be", from a May 5 concert at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

The event saw the first time in six years that the rarely-played tune appeared in the set list while also making its debut on the group's WorldWired tour in support of their tenth studio record, 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The Barcelona date marked the third show of Metallica's summer tour of Europe, which opened in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1. The Lisbon gig saw the first performance of 2003's "Frantic" in eight years alongside several new additions to the show, including three other tour debuts: 1986's "Disposable Heroes", 1991's "The God That Failed" and 2014's "Lords Of Summer." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Rarity

