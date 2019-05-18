News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video (Week in Review)

.
Slipknot

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video was a top 5 story on Friday: Slipknot not only revealed the details and release date for their forthcoming album, the band also released the first song and music video for the effort.

The band's new album will be entitled "We Are Not Your Kind" and will be hitting stores on August 9th. The band has released a music video directed by M. Shawn Crahan for the first single called "Unsainted". Watch it here

Guitarist Jim Root had this to say about the album, "This is most time we've had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums - not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back."

Crahan added, "These days the art we are making comes with the highest reward, because it's taken the most time. Almost four years to create this emotion and temperature, and the reward now is nothing short of salvation." See the tracklisting - here.

More Slipknot News

