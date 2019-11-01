Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

(hennemusic) The Scorpions and Whitesnake are teaming up for an early 2020 tour of Australia and New Zealand. The week-long, four-show series will see the pairing kick off the run in Melbourne on February 19, followed by stops in Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

"We're all very much excited to see our fans Down Under in February 2020," says Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine. "Get ready for the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions. We're gonna rock you like a hurricane!!!"

"Can't wait to get Down Under with you!!! OH YEAH!!!!", adds Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale. A Scorpions Rock Zone fan club presale for all shows is underway now, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, November 1 at 2 PM local time for Australia and Monday, November 4 at 11 AM local time for New Zealand. See the dates here.

