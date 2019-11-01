Singled Out: Theory Of A Deadman's History Of Violence

Theory Of A Deadman recently tackled the serious topic of domestic abuse with their "History Of Violence" video and we asked Tyler Connolly (lead vocals, guitar) to tell us a little more about the song, which comes from their forthcoming album "Say Nothing" (due out on Jan 31st). Here is the story:

The song actually started with the chorus, and being about something else entirely. So I hit up Christine [Connolly], who've I written songs with before, and said "hey, c'mon over, I've got this chorus idea for a song." We sat around and talked about different things and decided to make it about domestic abuse. A story of a girl who goes to the extremes to end her relationship with her abuser. Having never written a song like this before it was definitely helpful to have a woman's perspective.

The guitar and piano make the song feel so sad, which mirrors the lyrics perfectly. We added some strings and heavy guitars as well to balance it out. With the lone piano at the end of song, I can almost picture her kicking rocks around the prison yard. If you listen carefully you can hear my fingers come off the keys after.

Sam Sulam did such a great job with the music video. The band also loved the idea of a non-performance video. I think we've shot like 30 of them and this is the first time were not in it. I think it would have just gotten in the way of such a gripping story and Sam was able to really pull it off making it all about her. When all was said and done, we wanted the audience to feel sad and still be able to empathize with her situation after everything that had happened. That was really important to us.

