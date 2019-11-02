Axl Rose Falls On Stage During Guns N' Roses Show

Axl Rose suffered a fall on stage during Guns N' Roses concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday night (November 1st), according to TMZ, who have shared video of the incident.

The band was half-way through an epic performance of the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" when Axl slipped and fell, but he quickly recovered and resumed the show.

A little while later, Axl exited to the side of the stage and grabbed a towel and then proceeded to wipe down the spot on the stage where he took the fall, the gossip site reports.

The band is scheduled to take the same stage tonight for the final stop of the current leg of their Not In This Lifetime Reunion Tour. Watch video of the incident here.





