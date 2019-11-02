Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

The years of KISS without their stage make-up is the focus of a new book by Greg Prato entitled "Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked", which will be released by Jawbone Press on November 19th.

"Take It Off" focuses on the eleven albums KISS issued during their unmasked period including "Lick It Up", "Animalize", "Crazy Nights", "Revenge" and "Alive III", along with the tours, videos, and more.

For the book, Prato interviewed the band's lead guitarist throughout most of this period, Bruce Kulick, plus "Crazy Nights" producer Ron Nevison and video director Paul Rachman ("Unholy", "I Just Wanna", "Domino").

Other contributors include Charlie Benante (Anthrax), K.K. Downing (ex-Judas Priest), Derek Sherinan (ex-Dream Theater), and rock music experts Eddie Trunk, Katherine Turman and Lonn Friend.

The book also includes a foreword by Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho and an afterword by producer Andreas Carlsson, as well as rare photographs and memorabilia from the period.





