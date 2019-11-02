.

Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

William Lee | 11-02-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

The years of KISS without their stage make-up is the focus of a new book by Greg Prato entitled "Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked", which will be released by Jawbone Press on November 19th.

"Take It Off" focuses on the eleven albums KISS issued during their unmasked period including "Lick It Up", "Animalize", "Crazy Nights", "Revenge" and "Alive III", along with the tours, videos, and more.

For the book, Prato interviewed the band's lead guitarist throughout most of this period, Bruce Kulick, plus "Crazy Nights" producer Ron Nevison and video director Paul Rachman ("Unholy", "I Just Wanna", "Domino").

Other contributors include Charlie Benante (Anthrax), K.K. Downing (ex-Judas Priest), Derek Sherinan (ex-Dream Theater), and rock music experts Eddie Trunk, Katherine Turman and Lonn Friend.

The book also includes a foreword by Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho and an afterword by producer Andreas Carlsson, as well as rare photographs and memorabilia from the period.


Related Stories


Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release

Singled Out: Last Kiss Goodnight's Love Separation

Ace And Peter Made KISS Want To 'Call It Quits' Says Gene

KISS Still Getting Used To Idea Of Farewell Tour

KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

KISS Star Gene Simmons Undergoes Surgery

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Singled Out: Jay Katana's KissClosed

More KISS News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Axl Rose Falls On Stage During Guns N' Roses Show- Journey Icon Steve Perry Releases New Christmas Song- Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio- more


Reviews
Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

advertisement


Latest News
Axl Rose Falls On Stage During Guns N' Roses Show

Journey Icon Steve Perry Releases New Christmas Song

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio

Children of Bodom Losing Three Members

Bon Jovi Donating Proceeds Of New Song 'Unbroken' To Vet Group

Motorhead Was A Band Effort Says Campbell

The Hollywood Vampires Rock Late Night TV

Take It Off: KISS Truly Unmasked Set For Release



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.