Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

QOSTA star Josh Homme says that he is always ready for Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup project with Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, to make another album, but he is waiting for the Foo Fighters frontman to bring them back together.

The group released their only album in 2009 and toured through the following year. Homme was asked recently by Rolling Stone about the status of the band.

He responded "The ironic thing is that we all want to do another Vultures record and I think everyone has certain roles they play in the Vultures, and in all honesty, I feel like part of Dave's role, since he got it together the first time by saying, 'Hey, do you wanna try this?'

"I feel like that's part of in his job description in Vultures. I have my various things that I'm supposed to do I think, but that isn't one of them. But I'm always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again. I don't chase, you know?

"I think, ultimately, these things happen when they're supposed to, and I don't have much experience in forcing things to happen like that. When you're playing music, people come together because they want to and not from a sense of need or desperation. I think that's the best reason to come together."





Related Stories

Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

More Them Crooked Vultures News



