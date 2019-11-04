.

Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

William Lee | 11-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Them Crooked Vultures

QOSTA star Josh Homme says that he is always ready for Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup project with Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, to make another album, but he is waiting for the Foo Fighters frontman to bring them back together.

The group released their only album in 2009 and toured through the following year. Homme was asked recently by Rolling Stone about the status of the band.

He responded "The ironic thing is that we all want to do another Vultures record and I think everyone has certain roles they play in the Vultures, and in all honesty, I feel like part of Dave's role, since he got it together the first time by saying, 'Hey, do you wanna try this?'

"I feel like that's part of in his job description in Vultures. I have my various things that I'm supposed to do I think, but that isn't one of them. But I'm always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again. I don't chase, you know?

"I think, ultimately, these things happen when they're supposed to, and I don't have much experience in forcing things to happen like that. When you're playing music, people come together because they want to and not from a sense of need or desperation. I think that's the best reason to come together."


Related Stories


Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

More Them Crooked Vultures News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub- Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight- Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

advertisement


Latest News
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce 2020 Tour

Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.