Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards

Bruce Henne | 11-04-2019

Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed the Oasis classic, "Wonderwall", during an appearance at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain on Sunday night (November 3rd.)

The rocker delivered the hit from his former band's 1995 record, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" alongside "Once", the latest single from his second album, "Why Me? Why Not."

Rolling Stone notes that Gallagher referenced the award's location by changing the lyrics to the "Wonderwall" chorus to "There are many things I'd like to say to you, but I don't speak Spanish."

Gallagher was also on hand to receive the event's first-ever Rock Icon Award. "I won't keep you too long, but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city," shared the singer in his acceptance speech. "I want to congratulate MTV for recognizing my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well." Watch the videos of his performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards

