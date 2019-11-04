Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce 2020 Tour

Beatles icon Ringo Starr has announced the details for a North American spring tour with his current All Starr Band (Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart.)

Ringo and co will be kicking things off in Rama Ontario at the Casino Rama with a two night stand on May 29th and 30th, and will wrap up the tour on June 28th at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL.

The trek will include a mini residency at New York's Beacon Theater and three tour dates with The Avett Brothers at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Maine, at Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre and at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Former All Starr Edgar Winter will be the support act for the final two shows of the tour in Florida, St. Augustine and Clearwater. See the dates below:

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band Spring 2020 Tour Dates:

May 29 Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario

May 30 Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario

June 2 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 3 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 5 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 9 Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME with The Avett Brothers

June 10 Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA with The Avett Brothers

June 11 Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH with The Avett Brothers

June 13 Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI

June 14 Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ

June 16 Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD

June 17 Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD

June 19 Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

June 20 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

June 21 Metropolitan Opera House, Philadelphia, PA

June 23 Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA

June 24 Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA

June 26 St Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL with Edgar Winter opening

June 27 Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

June 28 Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL with Edgar Winter opening





