Singled Out: Past The Fall's Epitaph

K. Wiggins | 11-04-2019

Past The Fall

Past The Fall just released their new album "From Insanity's Ruin" and to celebrate we asked Will Wright to tell us about the track "Epitaph". Here is the story:

Epitaph almost didn't happen at all! It was a hard creative process but ironically I think has really come to stand out as a defining track.

The music came together really well and had been settled for a while, we had a couple of different lyric versions but I was struggling to get something hooked up lyrically that I really believed in, and without that the song wasn't done justice.

We'd come off the back of a less than great tour, and we'd lost a lot money and time due to mismanagement. I felt pretty angry about the situation that can take advantage of bands desire to play to fans at all costs, all the while being capitalized on by some parties for their own gain to prop up projects that don't work. I feel strongly about it as it's a toxic business model and the people that suffer most are the bands starting out and the fans that go see them. All in all it creates a sh*t industry, that's papering over the cracks.

It took Thomas to cajole me into getting it out and onto paper and as soon as it went to track it felt different, it was right. Raw and unapologetic- it would symbolise the way forward with a lot of what we do.

Thomas wrote the Chorus which beautifully espoused our feelings of coming together to fix things rather than letting the bullsh*t do you in, and there it was 'Epitaph' was born!


Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


