Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

(hennemusic) Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced dates for a spring 2020 tour of the UK. The six-show series - with special guests Europe - will begin in London on May 31 before hitting Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

Whitesnake are on the road performing in support of 2019's "Flesh & Blood", while Foreigner will release "Double Vision: Then And Now" - a live package featuring performances from a pair of fall 2017 reunion performances - on November 15.

"Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see You All in the UK!!!," says David Coverdale. "It's going to be One Helluva Night together!! Can't Wait!!! See You Soon!!!"

"We can't wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe," adds Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones. "We're looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Whitesnake Release 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name' Video

Whitesnake Expand 'Slip Of The Tongue' For 30th Anniversary

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Thrilled With Release Of New Album

Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

Whitesnake Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Album

Whitesnake Stream New Song Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

More Whitesnake News



