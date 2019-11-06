.

Singled Out: Life Awaits' Blind Belief

K. Wiggins | 11-06-2019

Life Awaits

Chinese alternative/metalcore quartet Life Awaits are gearing up to release their new album "Fluorescent" on November 29th and to celebrate we asked singer Yu Bai to tell us about the song "Blind Belief". Here is the story:

This is one of the first couple of songs that we wrote for this new album. We wanted to write a song about the band itself which we never did before.

So musically, we tried to put in all the elements that define Life Awaits: melodic leads, ambient pads, some synth sounds, clean guitar tones, and even some mathy rhythm patterns. But we were still eager to try something new. That's why we invited Akin, a well known R&B singer in China who has a rock music root, to feature on this track.

And lyrically, it's about how we sacrifice many things for each other and try to make this band successful even if there is only a tiny bit of hope. Because you always get really excited before a new song release or a new tour, and it just might not turn out as well as what you were expecting. And sometimes it feels like you are stuck in an everlasting cycle where you have to keep pushing yourself and try one more time. But in the end, you are still making progress and taking a step forward. And that's what keeps this band going.

