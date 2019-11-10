Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches

Lynyrd Skynyrd have shared an apology after they suffered some technical issues at some of the movie theaters that took part in the theatrical screening of their "Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour" concert film last week.

The band took to social media to share, "Hey Skynyrd Nation, thank you all for coming out and supporting the film presentation of the Last of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville last night. The film played in 850 theaters nationwide.

"Unfortunately, we experienced some glitches in a handful of locations, where the film never aired or had technical difficulties. We are also aware that there were some audio and volume issues that didn't measure up to the band's standards. The band and our team worked very hard on the event, to bring you the best and unfortunately we fell short in some locations.

"We delivered a first class concert to Fathom Events and the theatre partners but the issues that happened were out of the band's control and oversight. If this happened to you please reach out to Fathom or your local theatre and make sure you get a full refund.

"As you may know, DVDs and Blu-ray Discs are a last of a dying breed. However, in light of last night's experience, majority positive and a few negative, we have decided to continue to work on the project and will be releasing the full concert on DVD/Blu-ray in January 2020. This may not be a huge consolation to some of you, but we want the fans to be able to own and also experience the show as it was intended to be seen.

Again, we never want to disappoint the fans and hope that for those that have asked to own this Farewell concert and weren't able to see it, this will be some consolation.

"We feel it is the best visual and audio performance of the band in some time and want to be able to share it with the Skynyrd Nation for years to come!"





