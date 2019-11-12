Brian Setzer Cancels Christmas Rocks! Tour For Health Reasons
Brian Setzer has announced that he has been forced to cancel this year's Christmas Rocks! Tour under doctor's orders due to a severe case of tinnitus.
The Brian Setzer Orchestra was scheduled to launch the 16th annual trek this Friday (November 15th) in Minneapolis. Setzer had the following to say, "It's heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years.
"I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you'll understand." See the canceled dates below:
11/15 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
11/16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11/17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
11/19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
11/20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/21 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
11/23 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy of Fine Arts - Historic Theatre
11/24 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
11/26 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11/27 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
11/29 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
11/30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman
12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
12/4 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theatre
12/6 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
12/9 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theatre
12/12 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino
12/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
12/17 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre
12/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
12/20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
12/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
