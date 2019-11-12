Brian Setzer Cancels Christmas Rocks! Tour For Health Reasons

Brian Setzer has announced that he has been forced to cancel this year's Christmas Rocks! Tour under doctor's orders due to a severe case of tinnitus.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra was scheduled to launch the 16th annual trek this Friday (November 15th) in Minneapolis. Setzer had the following to say, "It's heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years.

"I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you'll understand." See the canceled dates below:

11/15 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

11/16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11/17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

11/19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

11/20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/21 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall

11/23 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy of Fine Arts - Historic Theatre

11/24 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury

11/26 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/27 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

11/29 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman

12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

12/4 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theatre

12/6 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

12/9 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theatre

12/12 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino

12/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

12/17 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre

12/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

12/20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

12/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater





