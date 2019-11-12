.

ELO Scores First UK No. 1 Studio Album In Almost 40 Years

Bruce Henne | 11-12-2019

ELO

(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO has scored their first UK No. 1 studio album in almost 40 years with "From Out Of Nowhere." According to The Official Charts Company, the project enters atop UK charts to deliver the band their first No. 1 studio recording since 1981's "Time."

ELO were last at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart in 2016 with their greatest hits collection, "All Over The World: The Very Best Of", which hit a million sales after ELO's performance in the Glastonbury legends' slot.

The follow-up to 2015's "Alone In The Universe" sees Lynne performing all of the instruments and vocals on the record, save for some percussion by engineer Steve Jay. here.

