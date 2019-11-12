K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary
Metal legends Judas Priest will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year and former guitarist K.K. Downing says he has not yet been contacted by the band to take part in the celebration and added that he may form his own Priest band to do so on his own.
Downing sat down with Metal Wani to discuss his UK tour with Megadeth's David Ellefson and other topics. He was asked during the chat if he had any plans to celebrate Judas Priest's half a century milestone in 2020.
K.K. responded, "I don't know. I haven't really got a plan, to be honest. There's not an opportunity out there. I haven't heard anything at all from the Priest camp whatsoever.
"I don't know. That's not to say I couldn't take my own Priest band and celebrate myself. We'll see what happens." Watch the full interview below:
K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary
Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour
Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Announces Memoir
K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams New Christmas Song
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Thrilled With Rock Hall Nomination
Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees
Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic