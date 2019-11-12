.

Singer To Miss Trans-Siberian Orchestra Dates Due To Injury

Michael Angulia | 11-12-2019

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced that Symphony X singer Russell Allen was injured after he slipped and fell during a rehearsal for this year's tour.

TSO East installment of The Christmas Eve and Other Stories Tour is scheduled to launch on Wednesday (November 13th) and due to his injury, Allen may be forced to miss some of all of the dates for the trek.

The band took to Facebook to share the bad news with fans. They wrote, "We are here in the midwest preparing to give you one of the most exciting TSO productions you have ever seen. During rehearsal, Russell Allen slipped and fell. Russell is in good spirits but in a bit of pain.

"We are doing everything necessary to assure Russell is taken care of. We hope he is able to make it out on the road in the near future but our concern is that he rests so he can make a full recovery."


