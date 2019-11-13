The Agonist Release 'The Gift Of Silence' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their song "The Gift Of Silence". The track comes from the band's new album "Orphans", which hit stores last month,

Vocalist Vicky Psarakis had this to say, "When I heard the first instrumentals for 'Orphans' I was a bit shocked and confused. The music was really dark and heavier than anything we've done in previous albums and I wasn't quite sure how I'd be able to match that emotion. But then, you know, all it took was writing one full song to get the ball rolling and 2-3 months later, everything was done.

"With every new album, we love to experiment and dip our toes into new territory, but there's also a lot of elements here that are reminiscent of the earlier days. You can expect a lot of hard hitting, fast-paced madness and many many blast beats! Vocally, there's a wide range of styles, some of which I tried out for the first time, and the lyrics are mostly inspired from horror stories and real-life tragedies. Events that I felt a lot of people can relate to." Watch the video here.





