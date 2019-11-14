Autopilot Release Modern Age Video

Canadian alt-rockers Autopilot has released a music video for their new single "Modern Age." The song is the opening track off of their recently released album, "Afterglow."

Marlon Harder had this to say about the new visual, "'Modern Age' was directed by New York City based director, Kevin Van Witt. Filmed on the Lower East Side and Long Island's Gold Coast, it captures the chaos of this new technological world we have built and the freedom that we once had in childhood.

"Starring young actor, Dylan, the 'Modern Age' video takes us through a psychedelic adventure of realities that we have created in the Modern Age." Watch the video here.





